Brooke Shields Went In For Labia Surgery, Woke Up To A Surprise

Brooke Shields went in for labia surgery and ended up with a buy one, get one free that she wasn't asking for.

In her new book, Brooke Sheilds Is Not Allowed To Get Old: Thoughts On Aging As A Woman, the actress announced to the world that she went under the knife to shorten her labia due to major discomfort.

Simple enough, right?

A gynecologist told Brooke, 59, that she'd feel more comfortable with a reduced labia and life would be better.

The surgery happens, Brooke goes home for recovery and then returns to the doctor's office.

Again, simple enough. Typical operating procedures.

Then, according to Sheilds she sat down to the news from her doctor that he threw in "a little twofer."

A twofer?

Yeah, a vaginal rejuvenation.

According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, that means the doctor threw in a procedure that helps to "reduce, reshape or tighten female genital tissues to help restore a firmer tone and/or a more youthful, symmetrical appearance."

The doc tightened her vagina. Let's call balls and strikes here.

Brooke says she was "dumbfounded" and felt like it was a "rape of some kind."

Did she press charges? I guess not, because it's not mentioned in the book or from her publicist.

"I’d be lying if I said I’m not embarrassed to share this very intimate information," Shields writes in the book. "But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women's health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues."

Did Brooke speak up and out the doctor so that he doesn't give any other women unwanted twofers?

Apparently not.