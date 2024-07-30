Republican Congresswoman Has Incredibly Entertaining X Account

Nancy Mace has been on a recent heater on social media.

The Republican Congresswoman is one of the most popular conservatives in America, and she popped up on my For You tab on X Monday night with a joke about being "married to the Lowcountry."

There's nothing like a solid marriage joke to spark my interest. I clicked on her profile, and it turns out she has some legit social media and comedy skills.

Nancy Mace is cooking on X.

Many people know Mace has a solid sense of humor because she went ultra-viral after cracking a sex joke at Tim Scott's prayer breakfast.

After diving into her X feed, it turns out those comedy skills didn't stop there. She absolutely cooks on social media.

Check out a handful of her recent tweets below.

Politics can be a very dirty game. It's full of people who are complete and total losers. I've spent nearly a decade in the nation's capital, and of the people I know who work in politics, I probably like less than 15% of them.

Many of the politicians people idolize are wildly boring and incredibly lame behind closed doors. Very few are actually fun. While I don't know Nancy Mace at all, she seems like one of the few people up on Capitol Hill who actually would be fun to be around.

Life is short, and you might as well have fun with it. We have politicians screaming talking points like a bunch of clowns, and she's busy tweeting about how she gets marriage proposals. It's important to not take yourself too seriously.

I haven't committed to hitting the follow button just yet, but if a few more bangers end up in my For You tab and I just might have to. Do you have any thoughts on Mace? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.