Nancy Mace Shoots Up The 'Hot Congresswoman' Chart In A Tiny Top, Daytona 500 Cheerleaders & Libs Vs. A Grill!

Also, a new NASCAR WAG gears up for the season.

A pre-Daytona 500 Friday? Are you KIDDING me? The libs really let us get back to another Great American Race? They're cooked. It's over. We're here. We made it.

And now, they just have to sit back in their stinky little corner and watch us enjoy another big weekend like the great patriots we are. The sun is out. The country is THAWED. It's daylight for just a tad longer every single night. NASCAR has cheerleaders now.

Who has it better than us? Nobody. Green flag!

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Nancy Mace shoots up the Hot Congresswoman Power Rankings in a low-cut top that has America ready to run through a brick wall.

What else? I've got the best #content from a big week, a new NASCAR WAG has HARD-LAUNCHED herself ahead of the big day, and the Dems are literally incapable of doing ANYTHING in a normal way. These people are nuts.

I've never seen a group so incapable of GRILLING a piece of meat. It's insane. You'll see.

Grab you a 25-ounce Busch Light tallboy from the Daytona infield, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

NASCAR introduces cheerleaders, which seems like an easy win

Nothing like that first Daytona International Speedway Busch Light of the year. It hits like crack every season. Remember last year when they changed the signs from "domestic beer" to "American beer"? That was hilarious. Maybe the greatest thing Trump has ever done.

No, Trump technically didn't have anything to do with it. Yes, it was 10000% because he was back in office.

Amazing. And only $11! Honestly, that's not the worst stadium price you'll see. It's also Daytona, and you can bring a cooler in with you, so if you choose to buy beer, that's on you.

OK, let's get this class started …

… by sticking with the 500 and applauding NASCAR for creating a new cheerleading team!

What a week of #content!

Not really sure how being a cheerleader in NASCAR is going to work given the grandstands are miles away, and I'm not sure where they'd stand … but, who am I to complain?

I bash NASCAR for a ton, rightfully so. They've been super woke and gaslighty and faux-progressive over the past decade or so. I've ripped them for it. I will be damned if I'm going to rip them for bringing in more hot girls. I will NEVER say no to that, no matter how illogical it sounds.

Remember the Monster Energy girls from back in the day? More of that, and more of Malia!

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big week. Speaking of being a pandering gasbag, lead us off, Barack!

The King of Libs, Sydney & Nancy, oh my!

Another solid week! We're in the dead of winter, but you guys are plowing through like absolute patriots. Love it.

Couple things …

1. Nancy Grace! God, that brings me back. I grew up watching Nancy with my grandparents. Gaga was obsessed with Nancy. They couldn't get enough of her. What a simpler time that was.

2. Any clue what Virginia's Gov. was grilling there? Makes Chuck Schumer look like Gordon Ramsay!

3. "Supey" is lowkey hilarious. The most Sam Darnold thing ever.

4. The First Lady (my wife, not Melania) has the stupid start/stop feature in her Palisade and it is, without a doubt, the dumbest thing to ever be added to a car. Truly insane. I've buckled the car by accident a dozen times after sitting at a red light for too long.

5. It took the Olympians less than a week to plow through 10,000 condoms. I can't even fathom what that village smells like at this point.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a big Daytona 500 weekend. First up? The LIBS are furious that Kevin James refused to gaslight like the rest of insufferable Hollywood:

Oh no! How will society survive without knowing what … Kevin James … thinks about Donald Trump!? Amazing. The Libs are the best. They're angry that Kevin didn't bash Trump, and assume his silence means he's a Big R Republican.

That may be true, by the way. But, also, he may just not give a shit. You know, there was a time not too long ago when people didn't obsess with politics. We used to just not care. I know, it's a weird thing to imagine, but I promise, it's true.

God forbid Kevin James doesn't weigh in on the current political climate. It's why he's one of the best in the business, and why King of Queens is one of the best shows of all time.

I put it above Seinfeld, by the way, but y'all aren't ready for that conversation on a Friday.

One of my all-time favorite sitcom characters. Here's another nugget: Kevin James? Not the greatest stand-up act on the planet. It's fine. My wife and I went and saw him in Daytona a few years back. I was underwhelmed.

Sad. Oh well.

Next? I was not, however, underwhelmed by newest NASCAR WAG Ken Mosley HARD-launching her relationship with John Hunter Nemechek last night:

John Hunter finished 5th in the first Duel last night. He starts 11th on Sunday. He's currently +7000 to win on DraftKings.

I'm just saying. Not a bad little flier.

OK, that's it for today – and this week. I've got Big J Daytona 500 things to do today. I'm outta here.

Let's go have a big weekend.

Take us home, Nancy!

