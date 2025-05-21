Nancy Mace Pulls A Bait And Switch On Nude Photos That Leaves America Unsatisfied

Social media reacts after the firecracker of a lawmaker pulls the rug out

Nancy Mace put herself out there yesterday at a very public congressional hearing, but America is pretty disappointed in what they got.

Look, I'm just the messenger here. Don't shoot me. If you're angry today, call your senators and complain! I'm just here to check in on the pulse of America, and – unfortunately for Nancy – they ain't thrilled.

So, here's the backstory … Nancy promised to show naked pictures of herself yesterday as part of a hearing against her ex-fiance, Patrick Bryant, who she accused of some pretty nasty stuff – including secretly recording sex acts with her – during a House floor speech in February.

Look, it's heavy stuff. I'm not here to touch any of that. Not at all. Ain't my lane, and I thank God every single day that it's not.

I'm here to report on the other stuff. The ‘inside baseball’ stuff. The juicy stuff.

Nancy sent this tweet on the eve of the hearing, which fired up America in a way I've never quite seen before:

America was ready to party, and Nancy Mace didn't deliver

That sent patriots into a tailspin early Tuesday morning. Some were calling out of work. Others were faking illnesses. Parking lots were filled up with tailgaters across the country.

It was like Memorial Day weekend, but on a Tuesday. The boys were ready to party.

Nancy is hot. We love Nancy around here. She's a fighter. A patriot. Protects REAL women at all costs. She's on our side. I understood why folks were fired up for this.

And, sadly, I also understand why, a few hours later, they were severely disappointed:

Yeah, I mean, let's just be honest here – that's a pretty huge letdown. Again, all serious stuff aside, if you're going to promise naked pictures, you have to deliver.

Fair is fair. I didn't promise naked pictures. Nancy Mace did. Instead, we got some grainy Bigfoot footage. I'm just calling it as I see it, and I don't see much.

Feel like this is pretty similar to this year's Super Bowl. Ton of hype, huge letdown about 10 minutes in. You simply have to deliver if you're gonna unleash a tweet about ‘showing my naked body.’

I believe Charles Portis once said, "Don’t let your mouth write a check that your ass can’t cash, son." That sort of applies here. America was geared up for this, and it was a dud.

The good news is, Nancy Mace is a #content machine. I have a feeling she's gonna bounce back in a big way.

Stay tuned, but stay guarded.



