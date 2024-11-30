Nancy Mace Slams New York Times For Woke Transgender Language

Congresswoman Nancy Mace isn't impressed with The New York Times' woke language for transgender people.

The politician from South Carolina is leading the fight to protect women's spaces, and she successfully pushed Speaker Mike Johnson to ban males from female spaces on Capitol Hill.

Unfortunately, defending females has resulted in death threats, harassment, social media backlash and Mace indicated she now has Capitol Police protection.

The fact she needs security after defending women is a sad sign of the times, but she's not backing down.

Nancy Mace hammers The New York Times.

Her new target is The New York Times after the publication used some truly insane language when referring to males identifying as women.

The outlet referred to males as "non-transgender women" when talking about testosterone levels in athletes.

Yes, The NYT actually hit the publish button on an article that included the language "non-transgender women." For those of us with common sense, that just means actual females.

"The New York Times everybody where women are defined as ‘non-transgender women.’ What bs," Mace tweeted Saturday morning.

This is honestly so shocking that it's hard to believe it's not parody. What was The NYT thinking when it published "non-transgender women" in a serious article about transgender athletes?

That literally just means females.

A male is a mammal with XY chromosomes. A female is a mammal with XX chromosomes. Males with XY chromosomes produce sperm, and females with XX chromosomes have ovaries and produce eggs.

It's not a fluid situation. It's science, and it's settled science. People can call themselves whatever they want, but nobody has the right to change scientific definitions.

That's why this situation is so absurd. Instead of just writing "females" to get the point across, The NYT decided to refer to actual women as "non-transgender women," and that resulted in Mace dropping the hammer.

Good for her. You simply can't let news outlets use language like this without pushback.

Props to Mace of continuing to take a stand for common sense. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.