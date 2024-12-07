Nancy Mace Puts Woke Libs On Notice With Epic Photo

Congresswoman Nancy Mace isn't backing down from anyone.

The incredibly popular politician from South Carolina has been holding the line against the woke mob ever since she took a stand for women's spaces on Capitol Hill.

Mace, an OutKick fan favorite, successfully pushed Speaker Mike Johnson to ban males from female spaces on Capitol Hill.

The move came in response to a transgender politician being elected to Congress.

Nancy Mace puts woke liberals on notice.

Mace's stance in defense of women has resulted in some people losing their minds. She's faced death threats, harassment, social media backlash and Mace indicated she now has Capitol Police protection.

Clearly, the woke mob isn't handling her protecting women very well, but she refuses to take one step back.

That was on full display Friday night with a tweet that's going mega-viral. The Republican politician posted a photo of herself with a megaphone and rocking a black jacket with a caption that left little up to interpretation.

"Come and get me, bro. #HoldTheLine"

Check out the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for people to show their support for Mace with the following comments:

We’re reaching levels of based we never thought possible

Warrior Queen.

Hold. The. Line.

Badass Congresswoman. @NancyMace We stand with you.

I’m still liking Nancy Based

Hero

Anyone who thought Mace was going to back down and bend the knee to the woke mob is in for disappointment because that's not going to happen.

She is taking a firm stand against the woke mob, and has no intent of retreating. That's the exact kind of energy this country needs.

Props to Mace for continuing to prove she's awesome. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.