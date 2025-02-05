Nancy Mace Savagely Trolls Celeb's Naked Stunt With Just Six Words

Congresswoman Nancy Mace, like many people, didn't seem overly impressed with Bianca Censori's lack of clothing at the Grammy Awards.

Kanye West's wife showed up to the Grammy Awards essentially naked and baring it all for photographers and other attendees.

I'm not sharing the photos here because I think it's more than idiotic what she did and it's not at all appropriate for my family-friendly readership. I'm not a prude, but I'm also not eager to share that nonsense.

You can quickly hop on Google and see the X-rated photos, which feature her genitals, if you're so inclined.

Nancy Mace trolls Bianca Censori.

Well, Nancy Mace hopped on X Tuesday night to do a little trolling of Censori, and as usual, she didn't miss.

She posted a funny photoshop suggesting Kanye's wife could have worn a campaign T-shirt, and needed just six words to get her point across.

She sent a follow-up tweet that "anything would look better" than the idiotic outfit Bianca wore to the Grammy Awards.

Again, I'm not a prude. In fact, I'm about as far away from one as you can get, but at some point, you just have to point out the absurdity of the situation when you see it.

Showing up to a major event essentially naked and with your genitals and breasts in clear view is ridiculous. It's a desperate cry for attention, and to Censori's credit, it's working.

She's getting exactly what she wanted, but that doesn't mean she can't be mocked or made fun of. Kanye's wife absolutely can be and should be.

It's a target rich environment.

What do you think of Mace's troll job? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.