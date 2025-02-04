Nancy Mace Crushes Justin Trudeau With Just Three Words

Congresswoman Nancy Mace continues to prove she's a pistol not afraid to push the limits.

Canada's tough talk in the tariff war with the United States lasted all of *CHECKS NOTES* a couple days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bent the knee.

I guess all that tough guy talk wasn't really backed up by much other than maple syrup.

Nancy Mace dunks on Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau announced on Monday that Canada will send "nearly 10,000 frontline personnel" to protect the border and will work harder to stop the flow of drugs into the country.

Mexico made a similar pledge in order for President Donald Trump to pause 25% tariffs on both countries. It seems like people are starting to remember who the superpower is.

Mace's response? She just needed three words to channel my message above about reminding people what the pecking order is in the world.

"Who's your daddy," Mace asked when quote tweeting Trudeau's announcement.

Nancy Mace is out here doing God's work. She's helping hunt down illegal aliens while rocking body armor, dunking on Canada's joke of a leader and continues to be wildly entertaining.

What's not to love?

You might as well enjoy the show, and Mace has been on a generation run going back to 2024 when she took a stand for women's spaces on Capitol Hill.

The Republican from South Carolina seems to be becoming more popular by the day, and dunking on Justin Trudeau certainly isn't hurting her cause.

Of all the lame leaders in the world, he has to be right near the top of the list, and that's why he's being run out of office.

Let's hope Mace keeps her run up because I'm very much enjoying it. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.