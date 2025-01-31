Nancy Mace Carries CRITICAL Tool While Helping Hunt Illegals: 'Get The F**k Out'

Congresswoman Nancy Mace isn't playing games when it comes to getting illegal aliens out of the country.

President Donald Trump and other government leaders and agencies are working hard to deport illegal aliens, and the top priority are dangerous individuals who represent a clear threat to American safety and interests.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem got in on the action while rocking body armor, and the popular Republican from South Carolina is also now in the mix.

Nancy Mace goes on ICE raids.

The Republican politician tweeted a video Friday of herself tagging along on ICE raids, and even said guns were drawn at one point. She even declared that if you're a bad guy illegally in this country, then you can "get the f*ck out."

The games are over.

She even made sure she had her own body armor. Seeing as how it's a dangerous game, it's never a bad idea to put on a vest if there's even a .000001% chance bullets might start flying.

Watch the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say the days of playing games are over. Can you imagine something like this happening during the Biden administration?

Absolutely not. No chance at all.

Well, there's a new administration in charge and we now have government leaders going on raids while rocking armor like they're trying out for the Army Rangers.

It's a very serious issue, and safety has to be a top priority. The last thing you want to do is find yourself in a gun fight without a vest, hopefully one with plates.

What do you think about Mace's actions and the movement to deport illegal aliens? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.