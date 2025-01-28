Kristi Noem Goes Full Rambo With Alpha Body Armor Photos

Kristi Noem might be doing her best to score a part in Hollywood's next big action movie.

Noem is America's new Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security after being tapped by President Donald Trump for the role.

Gone are the days of her running South Dakota and writing about shooting her dog Cricket in an all-time bad book idea.

She's in the big leagues now, and the content is flowing.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem rocks body armor for illegal alien raids.

Noem participated in some raids to capture and round up illegal aliens in New York City, and she came ready to work.

Specifically, Noem shared multiple photos of heavily armed officers and she was rocking body armor for the event.

Yes, the DHS Secretary was kitted up like she was about to hit a HVT target with a Delta Force squadron.

Check out the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can't tell whether she has plates on or not, but for the sake of the images and event, I certainly hope so. Soft armor is great, but if you're going to get into a shootout, you want plates. A rifle will cut through most soft armor like a blowtorch through soft butter.

Also, why no night vision goggles like the officers with her? It's clear Noem is kitted up because the photos look cool. I'm not mad about it. Don't hate the player. Hate the game.

If you're going to dress up like it's time to play Zero Dark Thirty, then get some NODs. Preferably, the panos because those things are slick as hell.

I had no idea what to expect with the illegal alien raids and all the hype around them. I definitely didn't expect to see Noem wearing body armor and going viral. I wouldn't mess with her. After all, we all know what happened to Cricket.

Seriously, watch the video below. What a firecracker we have no running DHS!

The second Trump era is going to be such a target and content rich environment that we might all have yachts by the time this is done. Keep it rolling, ladies and gentlemen, and make sure to let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.