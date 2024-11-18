Naked Streaker Hit The Field During The Grey Cup & Security Did Nothing To Stop Her

The Canadian Football League held their 111th Grey Cup on Sunday in front of more than 50,000 fans. It had everything you would hope the biggest game of the year would have.

There was a coin toss mishap to get the game started, a Jonas Brothers halftime show, a Prince Harry sighting, an upset win and a naked streaker late in the 4th quarter.

That's what you call sports entertainment. The streaker, who was holding a jacket in her hand as she ran onto the field at BC Place in Vancouver, had nothing else on but a pair of shoes and a smile.

She was given as much time as she needed to make her way across the field.

Unlike streaking at the Super Bowl or most other sporting events for that matter, security was nowhere to be found. The streaker even tripped and fell at one point, but was allowed to get up and make her way towards the end zone.

She went from jogging to walking before security finally caught up with her after she crossed the goal line. They had her put her coat on, then took her into custody.

See a closer, less safe for work, view of the Grey Cup streaker here.

The Grey Cup streaker was part of an eventful day of football in the CFL

The Toronto Argonauts, with starting quarterback Chad Kelly out with a broken leg, entered the Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as the underdog. They then pulled off a 41-24 upset.

Argonauts backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns during the win. More importantly, Toronto didn’t let the streaker throw them off their game.

The win was the 19th time in franchise history that the Toronto Argonauts had won the Grey Cup. That's the most in the CFL and five more Grey Cup victories than the franchise with the second most wins.

The Argonauts get the W in the record books, but the fans in attendance didn’t go home empty-handed. They had quite an entertaining day and recorded a win of their own.