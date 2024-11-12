Chad Kelly's Teammate Drops To His Knees After Seeing Former NFL QB's Gruesome Leg Injury

Former NFL quarterback Chad Kelly suffered an absolutely horrid leg injury during a Canadian Football League matchup over the weekend. It was so gruesome that one of Kelly's Toronto Argonauts teammates fell to his knees and screamed after seeing the extent of the injury.

The gut-wrenching video shows Kelly trying to take a step on the field with his right leg while holding his leg just above his ankle. He then fell on his backside after realizing that he had snapped a part of his leg.

Kelly somehow remained calm in the moment, perhaps because the adrenaline was still pumping and the pain hadn't quite set in yet.

According to Fox News, Kelly suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his right ankle after Montreal Alouettes defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his leg while the quarterback was running.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the doctors and medical staff at Montreal General Hospital, as well as my family, teammates and team ownership, for standing by me throughout this experience," a statement from Kelly read. "The incredible outpouring of support from our fans means the world to me, and I’m truly grateful for all the messages I’ve received.

"I couldn’t be prouder of our team for securing an outstanding win, and I’m thrilled we’re headed to the Grey Cup. While I regret not being able to play, I have full confidence in the team and staff to bring the cup home where it belongs. Thank you again for the incredible support – I’ll see you all soon!"

The Argonauts went on to win the contest 30-28, which punched their ticket to the Grey Cup final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on November 17.

Kelly was the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos after a strong two-year stint as the starting quarterback at Ole Miss. Denver released Kelly in 2018 before he eventually signed with the Indianapolis Colts in May 2019.