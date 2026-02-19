Naked Man Takes Stolen Ambulance On A 40-Minute Joyride Through Wisconsin With A Patient In The Back

Nothing good can come of stealing an Ambulance and going on a joyride.

Buckle up! Because if you've ever seen an ambulance sitting in front of a house and wondered what it would be like to get behind the steering wheel and take it for a joyride, you're in luck.

A man, identified as Benajamin Feltz by WSAW-TV, allegedly did that in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on Tuesday. The joyride included a patient in the back of the ambulance and lasted for about 40 minutes.

It all started around 5:35 pm when the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department responded to a call. The ambulance was parked near a residence while two paramedics tended to a patient in the back.

That's when a 37-year-old man got into the driver's seat. One of the paramedics exited the back of the ambulance to try to get to the man. The other eventually had to exit the ambulance due to safety concerns.

With the two paramedics no longer in the ambulance, it left the patient, who was secured on a gurney, alone in the back as the man started driving away.

Spike Strips, Mud Fields And Midwest Drama During Naked Joyride

That's when the 18-mile joyride/police chase got underway, according to FOX 11. It lasted around 40 minutes and, after a couple of failed attempts at deploying spike strips, they were able to disable one of the tires.

This caused the ambulance to go off-road and get stuck in a muddy field. Once stuck, Feltz ignored the officers' commands to exit the vehicle.

When they finally got him out of the ambulance, police found out that he was naked. He was then taken into custody without incident.

The naked alleged ambulance thief was then booked into the Wood County Jail. He's facing several charges, according to FOX 11:

Disorderly conduct

Lewd and lascivious behavior

Operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent

Obstructing emergency personnel

Recklessly endangering safety

Threats to law enforcement

Operating while intoxicated (third offense)

The suspect and his patient were not injured during the evening joyride through Central Wisconsin. The patient's ambulance transport was reportedly not considered an emergency.