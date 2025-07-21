Naked Man Jumped Off A Bridge, Swam Up To A Boat & Started Fighting After 'Flashing & Swinging Himself Around'

What did you do this weekend? I bet you didn’t take your clothes off, jump off a bridge, climb onto a random boat and start fighting with people because they didn’t appreciate that you were flashing and swinging yourself around.

That's another way of saying you didn’t have any fun. Not the kind of fun this man in Chicago allegedly had. Video that has surfaced of his adventure on the water doesn’t show the jumping off of a bridge portion of his evening.

According to an account of what took place that was shared by Chicago Critter, the man's alleged actions triggered a full emergency response, and he was taken into custody afterward.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"Some wild shit went down last night. A naked man launched himself off the Division bridge, swam up to private boats, and started flashing and swinging himself around—causing a full-on scene," Chicago Critter shared on Facebook along with images from the scene.

"He got tossed off a boat and jumped into the water, triggering a full emergency response: CPD, CFD, blocked-off streets, and a helicopter circled overhead. He was later taken into custody."

Let's take a look at the footage currently making the rounds on various social media accounts:

So much for a quiet Chicago night hanging out on a boat

This doesn’t even include the beginning or the end of what is alleged to have taken place, and it's still enough of an evening to share with the great grandkids one day. You can almost hear the lessons learned being passed on.

You never do so-and-so because you could end up taking your clothes off and fist-fighting with strangers on a boat. Or this is why we always make sure to check that we're invited and that we're supposed to be naked when we arrive.

My buddy told me they were expecting me, but only if I jumped off a bridge without any clothes on, flashed them and swung myself around. None of what he said was true.

Naked adventures on boats are becoming a bit of a thing lately. Some guy without any clothes on is accused of taking a boat for a joyride in New York this weekend too.

Let's hope for the sake of those minding their own business on the water that these sorts of incidents don’t catch on.