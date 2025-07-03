Naked Man Arrested For Assaulting Two People After Swinging His Wood At Them

A naked man running around in the middle of the day with wood in his hand is almost never a good thing. When that man is swinging his wood at people trying to carjack them, it only adds to the catastrophe.

That's what police say took place around 2:20 pm on Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina. Two witnesses at the scene said a naked man was seen walking around holding a wooden post, reports WNCT 9.

Of course, his wood was a wooden post. What did you think I was talking about? Come on, get your mind out of the gutter and let's try to proceed as adults here.

Anyway, let's get back to what the witnesses say took place with this wood-wielding naked man roaming the streets of Raleigh in the middle of the day.

One of the witnesses said he had just exited and locked his vehicle when he was approached by the naked man and his wood. He demanded access and told the witness to drop everything he was carrying.

As one does when they're face-to-face with a man without any clothes on and his wood, the witness complied and was then allegedly hit with the wooden post. The naked suspect isn’t as friendly as you might assume.

You can’t take your clothes off and swing your wood at people while trying to carjack them, not in Raleigh, North Carolina anyway

From there, he approached the second witness. She was sitting in her car eating her lunch when the naked man again ALLEGEDLY hit her in the arm with the wood. He then pulled her out of the car and attempted to drive away.

Fortunately, according to investigators, he was unable to get the car out of park. That's completely normal by the way, it happens to everyone on occasion, and it's nothing to be ashamed of.

After failing to get the car out of park, he ran into a nearby wooded area and hid in a storage unit. It took officers several hours and the use of K-9 units and drones to find him.

He was taken away in an ambulance and the Raleigh police say there will be criminal charges forthcoming. That only makes sense. You can’t run around swinging your wood at people naked while trying to steal their vehicles.