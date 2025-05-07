Community Bans Nudity After Police Found No Proof Man's Naked Walks Had 'Intent To Arouse Himself Or Others'

The arousal-free naked walks in a Kansas community are coming to an end. After months of complaints and calls to the police over a man's naked walks, the county commission stepped in and approved a new public nudity ordinance.

The nightmare for folks in a neighborhood near Arkansas City, Kansas is coming to an end. They had complained multiple times about a man who enjoyed going for strolls in the nude and had even called the sheriff to confront the man.

The police were unable to take action at the time, in mid-April. The man, according to Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti, wasn’t breaking any laws. He was free to walk around naked under one condition. He couldn’t intend to arouse himself or others.

"Unfortunately, in that statute we have to show that he has an intent to arouse himself or others," Falletti explained. "We were not able to prove that in this case."

That didn’t sit well with the people who didn’t want to see this guy's junk swinging around outside when their kids were around. They called for the nudity to be banned.

The County Commission approved a new public nudity ordinance that puts an end to arousal-free naked walks

"We’ve got small children that live right there, they’ve got grandkids, I’ve got grandkids," neighbor Shannon Gurnee told 12 News. "There’s a school just a couple blocks down the road and it’s just, it’s unacceptable."

The Cowley County Commission took action last month. They authorized the county's sheriff and attorney to get to work on a new ordinance that would make the man's naked walks illegal.

They put something together and on Tuesday night the Cowley County Commission approved a new public nudity ordinance. No more naked walks for the man who wanted to soak up as much sunshine as he possibly could while doing some cardio.

The ordinance bans nude appearances in public or outside private property where visible to other people. There are exceptions to the ban that include breastfeeding mothers and children under the age of 10.

A naked walk through the neighborhood is now worthy of a misdemeanor, a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail. The win for the community that didn’t want to see a naked man walking around is a loss for the arousal-free naked walk folks. Pour one out for them.