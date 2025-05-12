Naked Man Bit An Officer & A Dog During Fight In A Gas Station Bathroom

Can't a man and his dog get some alone time in a gas station bathroom anymore? Apparently not in Kansas. A man attempting to do just that found himself in a fight with police that involved tasers and biting.

That's not exactly what I consider a fun afternoon, but to each, their own. The man's encounter with the Lawrence Kansas Police Department started after he refused to leave the bathroom of Casey’s General Store.

The man, described as transient in the police department’s Facebook post about the incident, at some point took his clothes off after going into the bathroom with his dog.

When officers entered the gas station bathroom, they "discovered the man naked and performing a sexual act on himself." He refused to stop and started fighting with them when they attempted to arrest him.

Doing battle with a naked homeless man, presumably aroused, although it was not noted one way or another, isn’t what these officers got into law enforcement for. They called for emergency assistance and the man was tased twice during the altercation.

An officer and the man's dog needed treatment following the gas station bathroom altercation

The taser had little to no effect on this naked man trying to make the most of his gas station bathroom alone time. Officers were eventually able to get handcuffs on him, but he kept up the fight in the "cramped bathroom."

He then bit his dog's ear and neck and refused to let go. When backup arrived, the officers were finally able to subdue him before transporting him to the hospital to be evaluated.

When the dust settled on the bathroom battle, there were several officers who had suffered minor injuries, including one who had to take a trip to the hospital. He was bitten by the naked homeless man and needed treatment for "a puncturing bite wound."

The dog, according to the police department's Facebook post, was taken to the local humane society due to minor injuries it had suffered too.

Let's hope the word gets out so that there doesn’t need to be these kinds of run-ins with the police. A man and a dog can't get some alone time in a Kansas gas station bathroom anymore. Society is better off that way.