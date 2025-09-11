Major University Fires Dean After She Allegedly Posts Vile Reaction To Charlie Kirk Assassination

Within seconds of the news breaking that Charlie Kirk had been shot while speaking on a college campus on Wednesday afternoon, pure evil appeared across social media, with some individuals celebrating that a father, husband, and American had been attacked over opinions and beliefs.

Among that group spewing hatred was Laura Sosh-Lightsy, the Associate Dean at Middle Tennessee State University, located just outside of Nashville, with an enrollment of over 20,000 students.

Screenshots first shared by Matthew Hurtt, a graduate of the school, allegedly showed Sosh-Lightsy write that she had "zero sympathy" for Kirk.

"Looks like ol' Charlie spoke his fate into existence," her alleged post began. "Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy."

She then allegedly doubled down with more absurd comments. "Yep, hate begets hate. Still no sympathy. You get back what you put into the world tenfold," her next post read. That post also had a screenshot attached to it, with yet another message.

"I'm not celebrating the loss of Charlie Kirk's life. Violence is not the answer," the screenshot read. "I am celebrating the loss of his message of violence, in an increasingly violent world, which is partially because of him."

Sosh-Lightsy, who began her career at MTSU in 2004, is now unemployed. After Sosh-Lighty's alleged posts went viral across social media, and not long after Sen. Marsha Blackburn shared the posts, saying she should be removed from her position at the university, the school issued a statement confirming that she had been fired effective immediately.

"An MTSU employee today offered inappropriate and callous comments on social media concerning the horrific and tragic murder of Charlie Kirk," the statement from MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee began.

"The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university’s credibility and reputation with our students, faculty, staff and the community at large. This employee has been fired effective immediately. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family."

The university is not trying to hide that it has fired Sosh-Lightsy, either. Atop the university's official website, there is an MTSU Alert with the full statement.

Kirk lost his life at the age of 31. He is survived by his wife, Erika, and two young children.