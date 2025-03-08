MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Sees Massive Ratings Decline After Awful Attack On 13-Year-Old Trump Supporter

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace is the latest liberal broadcaster to find out that insane takes have consequences.

According to the latest Nielsen Ratings, Wallace's Deadline: White House has been getting absolutely hammered since the November Presidential election in which Donald Trump not only won, but did so in dominant fashion by taking every single battleground state.

That has clearly broken many people's minds over at MSNBC including Nicolle Wallace, who saw her 1.6 million viewers prior to the election fall an astounding 35% in the last three months to just one million. If that wasn't enough, it turns out that the younger demo isn't keen on getting ridiculed and yelled at by the likes of Wallace either, as she has fallen to just 93,000 viewers in the 25-54 rating.

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS CALLED FOR WALLACE TO BE FIRED

Wallace shouldn't expect any ratings help anytime soon, especially after her recent horrendous and downright despicable comments in which she chastised 13-year-old brain cancer survivor DJ Daniels earlier this week simply because he *gasp,* was praised by President Trump and even selected as an honorary Secret Service member.

After Wallace's boneheaded, idiotic and rude comments about DJ, many people on social media called for her to be suspended or let go entirely due to her clear disconnect and disdain with not only the audience, but basic human principles and morality.

"Congratulations on beating cancer… but will you be able to defeat SUICIDE?!"

Who says that? Who even thinks like that, Nicolle?

ENOUGH WITH THE POSTURING AND JUST BE NORMAL

One would have to imagine that it's only a matter of time till Wallace joins the likes of recently fired Joy Reid and Alex Wagner because you can be sure that all the lifeboats have been used, and the ship is sinking with no help in sight.

And they did it to themselves.

