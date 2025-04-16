MrBeast Las Vegas Experience Leaves Fans Furious As Emotions Boil Over: 'Lies'

MrBeast fans were left screaming, shouting and even demanding refunds after the popular YouTube influencer's Las Vegas "Experience" was nothing of the sort.

Angry hotel guests cluttered Vegas's Resorts World main lobby over the weekend wanting answers and their money back as the "MrBeast Immersive Experience" turned out to be a total sham, with the popular YouTube influencer reportedly not even showing up to his own event!

"They made a mistake. They dropped the ball. Now we want a full refund and fortunately, we live here, but a lot of people traveled from very far away. I think they should get everything reimbursed. So now we’re interested in [a possible] class-action lawsuit," one attendee told FOX5 Vegas.



MRBEAST WAS A NO-SHOW!

What was supposed to be a fun hangout for some of MrBeast's biggest fans in what was promoted as an "unforgettable" weekend that included meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise, games, a $10,000 voucher for one surprise guest, all while staying in Vegas turned out for many to just be an expensive waste of time, energy and money. The debacle would just get worse when people were being charged over $60 for a coffee, which the Resort's complimentary $50 hotel credit (that they gave as an apology) couldn't even cover in full!

Things really hit the fan, however, when the "mystery bag" they all received nearly led to near fist fights with hotel staffers and hotel executives.

"So, then we finally got the bags. The guy that delivered the bag. He said everything you need to know is going to be in the bag. We opened our bags. It was just merch, like extra-small T-shirts, like clothes that were not going to fit any of us. No note, nothing. So, then we started, like, talking to people in the hallway. They all had the same experience" one Beast fan explained.

"When I go to the Tom Brady experience in Boston, Tom Brady is there, okay? These kids and these younger adults and these influencers, they wanted to see MrBeast and the people that hang out with him, they thought he was going to be here!" one lady could be seen screaming from cell phone video at Resorts executives inside the casino hotel.

"MRBEAST EXPERIENCE WAS TERRIBLE!"

As part of the three-day event, guests were promised a number of cool features, including, for example, themed menus and drinks at various Resorts World bars. Unfortunately, for those that dropped quite the dime to travel and stay at the expensive hotel, no one apparently informed the staff.

"So there were three restaurants that were supposed to have activations and specials as well as at the pool. We went to the three restaurants. None of them knew anything about what we were talking about," the attendee continued.

MRBEAST APOLOGIZES

"They gave us an experience, alright… a real bad one," shouted another fan.

For his part, Beast did tweet out late Tuesday night that he apologized and that he wants to invite anyone who paid for the original event to tour his studio.

"Hey! This definitely isn't the experience we hoped they'd deliver. My team's already on it - I'd love to personally make it up to you and everyone else by inviting everybody affected to tour my actual studio! Can't wait to meet you all and my team is reaching out to everyone!" the 26-year-old wrote on X.

Sure, that's a decent gesture, so long as people don't have to spend even more money to pay for it!

