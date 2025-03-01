Mr. Beast Is Getting Destroyed After Being Misquoted By His Own Staff

Mr. Beast is used to trending across social media, but on Saturday it was happening for all the wrong reasons.

The massively popular YouTuber-turned-Internet-celebrity and entrepreneur was getting absolutely ripped by thousands of people after he was quoted as saying "Life is easier when you're broke."

The only thing is -he didn't say that, despite his own PR team sending out a press release misquoting him.

Instead, Mr. Beast said the word "bro," instead of "broke," as he continued on with his thought. The misquote isn't ideal, as some people are writing some pretty horrific things to him while also calling the YouTuber, who is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, as being "out of touch."

MR. BEAST'S OWN PR TEAM MISQUOTED HIM

"A news site lied and said I said "life is so much easier when you’re broke" which I didn’t say. Now I’m waking up to millions of people believing the lie and hating me. Being famous is so much fun," Beast tweeted while also showing someone dropping a racial slur against him.

The media entertainment outlet Kotaku had tweeted the original story out with the headline: "Mr. Beast: Life is so Much Easier When You're Broke," which to be fair was the quote that Beast's own PR team included in the email. But the YouTuber soon found out that many on social media will only grasp onto the first thing they see regardless of if it's true or not and obviously without doing any of their own research or listening to the actual clip themselves.

The misquote resulted in Beast getting lambasted for his elitist comments, including from his own supporters.

"Only a rich ret*rd would say something like that," wrote one person on Twitter X.

Another person made the conversation super serious, tweeting "In 2007, I had to sell my car to bury my wife. How is that ‘Easier?’" they asked.

MR. BEAST WAS RECENTLY VALUED AT $5 BILLION

The latest backlash comes after Beast has also been getting criticized for a number of his outside projects, including a Lunchables-like rip off with Logan Paul that is being investigated by the FCC.

Of course, Mr. Beast, who recently valued his brand at $5 billion, will be fine in the end. But the larger issue remains: The cesspool and wildfire that is social media can quickly get out of hand, and lies always spread faster than the truth.

And as for his PR team? Well, their weekend just became a massive headache.