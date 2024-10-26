FDA Is Monitoring Logan Paul's 'Lunchly' Food After Complaints Of Fungus, Mold

This is why you shouldn't mess with nostalgia.

Logan Paul and fellow influences KSI and Mr. Beast's new ‘Lunchly’ food snacks are apparently not as delicious as advertised, as the FDA has said that they have been receiving numerous complaints about the quality of the packaged food.

The Lunchly snacks are essentially the same as everyone's favorite Lunchables, but Paul also include his PRIME drinks, have been the subject of debate in recent weeks after parents and nutritionists warn that the products themselves may not be healthy for children.

However, things have since escalated as the FDA confirmed to TMZ Sports that there have been a rising number of health and safety complaints regarding the food - including that some of the pizza cheese contained fungus and mold!

In the words of Michael Scott, "Nope. Don't like that."

LUNCHLY HAS BEEN COMPARED TO LUNCHABLES

The negative publicity only escalated in the past week when food influencer Rosanna Pansino found mold in her cheese packet after opening it during her review. The FDA says that they are "reviewing" all complaints and will determine if they need to officially make a public statement warning potential buyers in the coming weeks.

Lunchly however, is standing by their product. In a statement, the company said that "All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products. That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility."

Seems like it may be a bit difficult to get answers from the older Paul brother, as both he and KSI laughed off the claims on a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, saying that people are just complaining to get likes on social media.

Something tells me the Food and Drug Administration won't like that too much as we all know government agencies love making examples of people - especially those that are famous.

For now, you can either buy Logan's Lunchly snacks, which come in nearly the same type of options as the classic Lunchables: Ham and cheese, turkey and cheese and a miniature pizza.

Or, you can just stick with what you've learned to love throughout the decades in the Lunchables themselves.

Which one will you go for?