New Major Film With A-List Stars Is An Insufferable Disaster, Painfully Hard To Watch | REVIEW

HBO's "Mountainhead" is absolutely terrible.

Basic info:

Streaming network: HBO/Max

Plot: A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Currently streaming

Rating: TV-MA

"Mountainhead" is a terrible movie.

I had very high hopes for "Mountainhead" just based on who is in the cast. Was I a shade worry it would be preachy? I was, but overall, the preview and cast alone were enough to get me excited.

After all, how am I going to say no to a movie featuring Steve Carell and Ramy Youssef? Well, I should have been more cautious because "Mountainhead" isn't just a bad movie.

It's painful to watch. It's so absurd that I damn near turned it off, but kept watching just to see how much more absurd it could get.

The plot revolves around four mega-rich tech giants secluded at a Utah mansion for poker night as the world implodes due to AI and social media.

All four are unbearable humans detached from reality with God complexes. The only character who isn't a horrific person is Jeffrey "Jeff" Abredazi (Youssef).

Jeff seems to have some self-awareness about the dangers of the world they're creating. The response of the other three? Let's murder him and plot global coups.

The backend of the movie follows the other three characters doing their best to murder one of their best friends in order to silence him.

Carell also spends the entire movie with an accent that is so fake it's hard to not chuckle every time he speaks.

In the end, Jeff survives their best attempts to kill him after a negotiated settlement. He then aligns himself with a different member of the group and everyone goes their separate ways.

Does that sound insanely stupid to you? I can promise it's even dumber when you watch it play out on the screen.

As a working-class guy, I can't say I know anything about wealth, but I have met a rich person once or twice in life. They're not as smart as you'd think, but they're also not running around plotting coups and trying to murder their best friends. At least, I've never experienced that.

HBO assembled an all-star cast with an interesting premise, and then managed to completely botch the entire thing. Incredibly disappointing. Have you already seen the movie? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.