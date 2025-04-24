New Dark Comedy Features Loaded Cast, Famous 'Office' Star: PREVIEW

"Mountainhead" looks like it might be a very interesting dark comedy.

Basic info:

Streaming network: HBO/Max

Plot: A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Release Date: May 31

Rating: Unknown at this time.

HBO releases "Mountainhead" trailer.

HBO has been on a very solid content run lately with "The Last of Us," "The Righteous Gemstones" and "The White Lotus."

It appears the network will attempt to keep momentum high with its new movie, which is a dark comedy about society falling apart, social media and billionaires.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The premise of a bunch of people being secluded during a crisis isn't new. It's a tried and true template. FX attempted it in 2023 with "A Murder at the End of the World."

That show started strong before falling off a cliff with a comically stupid ending. Don't waste your time if you haven't already seen it.

"Mountainhead" has a very different vibe, and is also hopefully much better. It almost has some "Succession" elements to it with rich people living with their heads in the clouds.

The biggest reason to be optimistic is that the cast is loaded. Carell has been great since blowing up on "The Office."

Jason Schwartzman and Ramy Youssef are also both very talented actors.

At the very least, I'm intrigued by what we might get with "Mountainhead." We'll all find out May 31 on HBO and Max. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.