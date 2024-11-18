'Morning' Joe & Mika Crawl Back To 'Fascist' Trump As Ratings Tank

Don't fall it, Donald.

The disgusting married duo of Mika Brzezinski & ‘Morning’ Joe Scarborough revealed Monday morning that they have got on their hands and knees like dogs and crawled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Donald Trump to "restart communications" less than a month after Mika claimed Trump was killing women.

"He's killing us," Mika told her brain-dead blue-haired lesbian MSNBC audience on October 24.

Fast-forward to Monday, November 17 and what these two revealed weeks after Trump destroyed Kamala Harris in the election.

"Joe and I realized it's time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but talking with him," a defeated Mika admitted.

They call this a P-I-V-O-T in the entertainment business.

Why the pivot, you ask?

MSNBC, like CNN, is getting drilled in the ratings. MSNBC is down 23% year over year (2023 vs. 2024) and CNN is down a whopping 40%. As for primetime numbers, MSNBC was down 54%. Rachel Maddow's ratings last week were off a million viewers compared to October. And if you dig deeper — viewers under 54 — Maddow's ratings last week were the worst since April 2022.

Add it all up, and the writing is on the wall: Mika, 57, and Joe, 61, decided to bend the knee and visit ‘Hitler’ Trump to ask for forgiveness.

Never forget what Mika Brzezinski has said about Trump:

In 2017, things started going badly for "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" as Trump went on the warpath, including when he declared that Mika was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" while attending a New Year's Eve party at his resort.

Then, Scarborough was given the "Psycho Joe" nickname and these two sides declared war on each other.

"I think it was everything that you need to know about Donald Trump in one weird, white nationalist, Nazi-type rally, and of course, there’s historic parallels to where and when this happened," Mika railed in October after the Trump Madison Square Garden rally.

Days before that, she mentioned how Trump was killing women.

Now?

Ah, hell, we had some free time so we shot over to Mar-a-Lago to see what Hitler was up to and see if we can find some common ground.

Can you say frauds?

Keith Olbermann knew it