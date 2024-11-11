MSNBC and CNN Ratings Tank After Trump Steamrolls Kamala Harris

Viewership for MSNBC and CNN has tanked since Donald Trump steamrolled Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, an election result the two networks ensured viewers would result in the end of democracy.

Mediaite obtained viewership data from Thursday to highlight the concerns both channels face. For the day, MSNBC averaged 596,000 viewers while CNN recorded just 419,000.

That's a decline of 23% for MSNBC and 40% for CNN year over year. But the primetime numbers are even more concerning. While CNN saw a 30% decline, MSNBC declined an unprecedented 54%.

"MSNBC host Alex Wagner had her lowest rated show ever, in terms of total viewers, while Chris Hayes’s show brought in its worst numbers since May of 2016," Mediaite reports.

For comparison, Fox News averaged 2.6 million viewers, a 60% increase from 2023.

CNN and MSNBC's futures are bleak.

The two networks maintained relevancy during Trump's first term by aggressively promoting the Russia hoax. Though the networks could try to manufacture another phony scandal, who would believe them?

Trump's decisive victory demonstrated that the left-wing cable news networks have lost their influence. CNN and MSNBC exhausted every resource at their disposal to stop Donald Trump from achieving victory, eventually stooping to a plot to depict him as the second coming of Adolf Hitler, the most ruthless dictator in modern world history.

It didn't work. The lies, the hysteria, and the besmirchment only made Trump more popular and sunk CNN and MSNBC deeper.

Here is how race lady Joy Reid is handling the results:

Hateful.

"How is it possible any person with a functional brain still trusts MSNBC after the past nine years?" Clay Travis asked last week. "The lies are legion. Very fine people hoax, Russia collusion, Steele dossier, Hunter Biden’s laptop, impeachment, masking, Covid shot efficacy, Biden’s sharp as a tack, Trump’s going to prison. Legit how do you keep going back for more of this? They are wrong on EVERYTHING."

Because most television pundits live in an elite bubble and are completely disconnected from ordinary Americans – as in those who propelled Trump to victory – don't expect CNN or MSNBC to change. They think you, not them, are the problem.

Good. That will only speed up their demise.

In addition to Kamala Harris, the legacy media was the biggest loser of the 2024 presidential election. And the losing for CNN and MSNBC has just begun.

We will check in with the ratings for late-night later this week. Stay tuned.