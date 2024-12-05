'Morning Joe' Has A Major Meltdown As Ratings Tank & Libs Circle

Look, you're busy. Life is busy. You have a job, but you still want to know what's going on in the world.

The short version of what's going on with MSNBC, "Morning Joe" and the Libs who were paraded from show to show as the network attempted to get Kamala Harris elected, is that it's all imploding in real-time.

The ratings are down horribly; we're talking 20-30 year lows for the Lib networks.

Even the biggest Libs, the bluest of the blue hairs, aren't watching.

The results: Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, are starting to feel the heat and the lashing out has begun.

On Wednesday, Atlantic writer David Frum, an MSNBC superstar, was on "Morning Joe" and took a shot at Trump Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth by claiming he was drunk while working for Fox News.

That caused Mika to speak up and say the comment was "flippant," which caused Frum to write in the Atlantic about Mika's comment, which then caused ‘Morning Joe’ to go on what's being called a 20-minute rant Thursday morning.

Translation for those who didn't watch that video: These people are all cooked.

It's all imploding and it's well-deserved.

Remember when "Morning Joe" was home to talk of Trump as a fascist dictator and an authoritarian threat?

MSNBC can't even fight amongst itself like CNN has perfected the last couple of months

If the MSNBC executives were smart, they'd lean right into Mika and Joe turning heel and then fighting Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow like CNN has done with Scott Jennings.

But, Jennings isn't a wounded dog needing to be put down.

That's the problem for MSNBC: Joe and Mika were exposed as frauds who couldn't wait to go meet with Trump after declaring him a threat to society.

However, the play is there for MSNBC.

You turn it into WWE where Mika struts out like Vince McMahon and tells the blue hairs to kiss her ass. Then you have Scarborough wear all-black and rip Joy Reid for weeks and weeks.

The Reid and Maddow tag-team rally the Black Lives Matter and lesbian community to fight back against Joe & Mika.

That's what we're left with. It's the only option towards success. You either turn this into must-see TV, or you give up.