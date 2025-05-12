Morgan Wallen Cracks Funny Joke At His Own Expense After Arrest: WATCH

Morgan Wallen isn't afraid to make fun of himself after running into trouble with the law.

The country music superstar is primed and ready for a monster 2025. His new album "I'm the Problem" comes out this Friday and he's launching a new stadium tour this year.

However, he had a bit of a rocky 2024. He was hit with multiple felony charges after being arrested for throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

The "Neon Eyes" singer ultimately reached a plea deal in the case. He was sentenced to seven days in a DUI education center, two years of probation and a suspended sentence.

Morgan Wallen jokes about arrest.

Wallen is now in a joking mood with all of his issues behind him and a lot of great things on the horizon in 2025. He spoke with Caleb Pressley from what appeared to be inside a bar, and he hoped that it wouldn't result in a probation violation.

"Hopefully, I don't violate my probation by being here...Shoutout my PO," Wallen joked in the "Sundae Conversation" video released over the weekend.

You can watch Wallen's comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You might as well have a good sense of humor about it seeing how the case is closed. Self-deprecating humor is always a great quality to have.

Now, does it make Wallen throwing a chair off a roof any less serious? No. That was insanely stupid, and he's lucky nobody got hurt.

A chair flying multiple stories through the air is a recipe for disaster. At the same time, we all make mistakes and, hopefully, learn from them.

That seems to be the case with Wallen, and he's now cracking jokes at his own expense about being on probation.

Now, fans sit and wait for Wallen's album to come out later this week. I can't wait. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.