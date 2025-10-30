Morgan Wallen Stuns Country Music Fans With Major Career News: WATCH

Morgan Wallen crushed it in 2025, and he's cranking things up in 2026.

Morgan Wallen fans are in for a monster 2026.

Wallen dropped his latest album "I'm the Problem" back in May and then kicked off a massive tour across the country.

It was the latest reminder that the "Jack and Jill" singer is the most powerful talent in the country music world, and it's not particularly close.

Now, he's gearing up to do it all again next year.

Morgan Wallen announces massive new tour.

Wallen stunned country music fans on Thursday morning when he announced he's launching a massive 2026 tour. It's called the Still The Problem Tour, and will make stops in multiple major cities.

Some of the most notable are Las Vegas, Tuscaloosa, Indianapolis, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia and Ann Arbor. That last one could set Wallen up to break Zach Bryan's attendance record that was set at the same site.

Wallen will also be joined on tour by Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Hardy, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock and a handful of other acts.

You can check out the awesome announcement video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, I'm obligated to point out that Ella Langley was part of the I'm the Problem tour this year, and absolutely ripped it with Wallen. Bringing her back for round two only makes sense.

Second, Wallen is going to make a ridiculous amount of money doing tours in back-to-back years in some of the biggest stadiums in America.

He's going to set the college football towns on fire with his arrival. That's not speculation. He performed in Madison, Wisconsin this year, and the scenes were absurd.

Wallen remains the most elite country performer, and he's not slowing down. He's only speeding up. That's great news for fans, and hopefully, there's also a lot of new music on the way. Feed the beast, Wallen! Let me know if you'll be catching a show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.