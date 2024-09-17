Morgan Wallen Teases Release Of Awesome New Song: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen appears intent on officially releasing a new song in the near future.

Wallen continues to crush it when it comes to dominating the country music industry, and it doesn't appear like he intends to slow down.

The man simply releases nonstop hits. Even being slapped with three felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar hasn't been able to slow his momentum.

Now, it appears he's gearing up to drop another hit.

Morgan Wallen teases release of "Love Somebody."

The country music icon shared an Instagram video late Monday afternoon of himself jamming out to his unreleased song "Love Somebody," and captioned it, "This one coming at y’all soon."

How soon? We don't know, but new music generally drops on Fridays. Could it be coming this Friday? Let's hope so.

As you'd expect, the fans were fired up and excited for whatever might be coming. Below are some of the comments:

This isn't the first time a brief video of "Love Somebody" has set the internet on fire. A TikTok video of Wallen performing the song during a show in Sweden blew up, and people have been amped for its release ever since.

This isn't the first time a brief video of "Love Somebody" has set the internet on fire. A TikTok video of Wallen performing the song during a show in Sweden blew up, and people have been amped for its release ever since.