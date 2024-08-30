Morgan Wallen Performs New Unreleased Song For The First Time: WATCH

It looks like Morgan Wallen might have another hit song on his hands.

The country music superstar is the biggest name in the genre right now, and he's been pumping out bangers for years.

Nothing gets country music fans spun up like the idea he has new music on the way. Well, he does, and he performed his unreleased song "Love Somebody" for the first time during a recent show in Sweden.

You can check out a small segment of the song in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Morgan Wallen performs unreleased song.

What do we all think? I think it's hard to argue that Wallen doesn't have another hit on the way. The man is outrageously talented, and whether you like or dislike his music, you can't deny how popular he is.

All he does is make songs that blow up, and as a mild betting man, I'm betting "Love Somebody" is going to be great once we get the full thing.

This also isn't the only upcoming music that Wallen has teased. He also recently posted a short snippet of a new song on Instagram, but it's a very different vibe and tone.

That preview is dark as all hell. You can listen to it below if you haven't heard it before.

It should be interesting to see what Wallen gives fans next. We'll definitely be covering it here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.