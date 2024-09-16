Morgan Wallen Might Serve Significant Jail Time: REPORT

Morgan Wallen might find himself spending time behind bars in connection with his felony case in Nashville.

The biggest name in country music is facing three counts of felony reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar back in April.

Being slapped with three felonies isn't a joke, and fans hoping the "Neon Eyes" singer might get a sweetheart deal might be in for some serious disappointment, according to a new report.

Morgan Wallen preparing to possibly serve jail time.

Life & Style reported Sunday that attempts to reach a plea deal that would result in Wallen receiving probation have so far not materialized.

Instead, the popular country music star might end up having to serve some time. The report cites an unnamed source close to the situation who says Wallen will "likely to spend time behind bars."

"Morgan is being told the best scenario is a 30- to 60-day sentence. I don’t think the prosecutors want him to skate away with no time because people will think it’s because of his celebrity status," the source told the outlet.

Wallen faces a total of six years behind bars if the case goes to trial and he's convicted.

While I'm sure going to jail wouldn't be fun, it would almost certainly lead to some incredible new music and certify Wallen as the legit face of outlaw country music. Should Wallen serve time in jail for throwing a chair off a Nashville bar roof or is that an overreaction from the justice system? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.