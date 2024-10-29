Morgan Wallen Pulls Off Awesome Career Accomplishment

Morgan Wallen simply can't be stopped.

Wallen is the biggest name in country music, and his momentum continues to surge. Not only does he sell out stadiums packed full of rabid fans, but he has also recently released some new music.

He knows how to make sure people stay interested. That was on full display with his new song "Love Somebody."

After a lot of anticipation, the song came out in mid-October, and the results are in.

Morgan Wallen's "Love Somebody" shoots to the top of the charts

The song from the country music star debuted at number on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. Wallen previously hit the top spot in 2023 with "Last Night" and his collab with Post Malone "I Had Some Help" hit number one this year.

Now, he's done it for a third time. The man certainly does a lot of winning.

The fact that the song shot to the top of the charts goes to show just how badly people were waiting for it to drop.

Wallen previously teased it on Instagram, and it was off to the races from there. Now, the song is out and people clearly can't get enough.

It's not hard to understand why. The song is an absolute banger.

Morgan Wallen's new song "Love Somebody" debuts at number one on the charts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)

Wallen continues to prove he's not slowing down, and the results are undeniable. It should be fun to see what he manages to do next. Let me know what you think about his music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.