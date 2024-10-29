Morgan Wallen Pulls Off Awesome Career Accomplishment

Morgan Wallen simply can't be stopped.

Wallen is the biggest name in country music, and his momentum continues to surge. Not only does he sell out stadiums packed full of rabid fans, but he has also recently released some new music.

He knows how to make sure people stay interested. That was on full display with his new song "Love Somebody."

After a lot of anticipation, the song came out in mid-October, and the results are in.

Morgan Wallen's "Love Somebody" shoots to the top of the charts

The song from the country music star debuted at number on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. Wallen previously hit the top spot in 2023 with "Last Night" and his collab with Post Malone "I Had Some Help" hit number one this year.

Now, he's done it for a third time. The man certainly does a lot of winning.

The fact that the song shot to the top of the charts goes to show just how badly people were waiting for it to drop.

Wallen previously teased it on Instagram, and it was off to the races from there. Now, the song is out and people clearly can't get enough.

It's not hard to understand why. The song is an absolute banger.

Wallen continues to prove he's not slowing down, and the results are undeniable. It should be fun to see what he manages to do next. Let me know what you think about his music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.