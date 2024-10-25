Morgan Wallen Sets The Internet On Fire With Awesome Video

Morgan Wallen surprised his fans by dropping an awesome video Thursday.

Wallen recently released his new song "Love Somebody," and as expected, it quickly shot to the top of the country music world.

He had been teasing it for a while, and fans were eager to finally get it on the streaming platforms. Not only is it out on Spotify, but there's also now a live performance to enjoy.

Morgan Wallen releases live performance of "Love Somebody."

The country music star released a video of a live performance of "Love Somebody" from a recent show at Neyland Stadium.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the reactions were overwhelming positive as people flooded the comments section:

I remember seeing him at Thompson Boling in 2020 opening for Jason Aldean and some folks didn’t even know who he was. How far our guy has come!

There is nothing better than watching your favorite artists' dreams come true

Literally hopped on YouTube to listen to this song and this was posted 11 minutes ago. Can't wait for the new album

I cannot stop listening to this song! Something stronger than the whiskeyyyyyyy

I've been humming this one for two days now!!!!

I was at both Neyland shows and they were amazing!!! Nothing will beat those!

I don’t know about y’all, but Morgan Wallen just put a smile on my face. Makes me feel so happy I love him he’s actually the best.

That smile at the end

song has been on repeat since it came out

Yeah, I think it's safe to say "Love Somebody" is absolutely going to be Wallen's next big hit. People love the song, and it's not hard to see why.

It's an absolute banger of a country music song, and it's insanely catchy. You'll find yourself singing it in your head as soon as you hear it.

Clearly, I'm not alone in my thinking. The fans are riding with Wallen and his latest track.

Are you a fan of Wallen's music or his new song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.