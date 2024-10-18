Morgan Wallen Sets Internet On Fire With New Song

Morgan Wallen, once again, appears to have struck gold.

The country music superstar has been on an incredible run over the past few years, and he's turned into the biggest star in the genre.

The man is selling out football stadiums like it's no big deal, and the reason why he has such an insane following is pretty simple.

He simply makes entertaining music, and he did it again with his new song "Love Somebody."

Morgan Wallen releases "Love Somebody."

The "Neon Eyes" singer released his new song "Love Somebody" for fans Friday, and it's 100% worth checking out if you enjoy his music.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for Wallen's fans to weigh in on his latest song in the comments section on YouTube. To the surprise of nobody, they liked it:

LETS FREAKIN GO!! Only the real OG’s now how long this song has been teased for!!

BEEN TOO LONG BUT IT’S HERE!!!!

12:06 AM and I’m listening to this masterpiece

Morgan never disappoints. Can’t wait for the new album soon

This hook has been living rent free in my head for weeks

Perfectly on time for my 6 month anniversary of being single. Thanks Morgan

If this one don't go to #1 then there's no hope for humanity I say! Dude has bangers for days!

Morgan never misses! Waiting for the album now

Morgan will go down as one of the greatest in music period!!!!

Song has been out for 48 minutes. I’ve listened to it 15 times

Knocked it out of the park with this one!

Does Morgan Wallen never miss or does Morgan Wallen never miss? The answer is yes. He's outrageously talented, and when it comes time to make great music, he knows how to move the needle.

You don't sell out some of the biggest stadiums in the world unless you're doing something right. You can criticize him all you want, but the facts are the facts.

The fact of the matter is the man is a star, and "Love Somebody" is going to be his next huge hit.

What do you think about Wallen's new song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.