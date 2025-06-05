Morgan Wallen Gets Brutally Honest About Owning Past Mistakes, Shares Simple Outlook

Morgan Wallen isn't running away from taking responsibility for the mistakes he's made.

Wallen is the most popular country singer on the planet, and he recently released his latest studio album, "I'm the Problem."

The album is absolutely exploding, and it's the latest sign that Wallen remains unstoppable. However, he's had plenty of bumps along the way.

Morgan Wallen owns past mistakes.

Wallen has a long history of creating unnecessary problems for himself. None are more famous than when he was arrested for throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar. He was initially hit with multiple felony charges before pleading the case down.

He's not shying away from his past mistakes. In fact, the title of his new album was Wallen admitting that he's created plenty of problems for himself.

The "Jack & Jill" singer said the following on Apple Music’s New Music Daily Show, according to Whiskey Riff:

"Well, I think there was a little bit of playing into just everything I’ve been through in my life… not like I’m the victim or anything, I’ve caused a lot of it, you know? And I think that’s my way of accepting that responsibility and saying, ‘Hey, maybe I am the problem sometimes’. There was also a moment, where I thought just because of some of the recent changes and things that I’ve done in my life, this might be the last time I get to honestly play that part, you know? I don’t know that for a fact, I just live day by day, but that just seems to be where I’m at as a man… so maybe just one last time of being that guy."

We all make mistakes in life. The difference is most people's mistakes don't become national news. When you're a person who sells out football stadiums, you have to be extra-aware of your actions and the backlash that will happen when you do something stupid.

Unfortunately for Wallen, he's had to learn that lesson over and over again over the years. You can either own your mistakes and move on, or you can run from responsibility.

One of those options is a sign of a maturity. The other is the exact opposite.

It's onward and upward from here for Wallen. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.