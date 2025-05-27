Morgan Wallen Proves He's Unstoppable With Incredible Career Achievement: DETAILS

Morgan Wallen is an unstoppable force in the music world.

The famous country singer released his new album "I'm the Problem" on May 16th, and after months of hype, it immediately took the country music world by storm.

It was clear to anyone paying attention that it was going to be a huge success. Wallen has a way of moving the needle, and he didn't miss with "I'm the Problem."

Morgan Wallen's new album dominates the charts.

Wallen's album "I'm the Problem" needed less than a day to become the most-streamed country album of the year.

Turns out he was just getting started.

Billboard announced over the weekend that "I'm the Problem" soared to number one on the Billboard 200 chart, and had the largest streaming week for any album of the year.

It's the third time Wallen has hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Both of his previous albums also pulled off the incredible accomplishment.

There are a lot of popular singers, but as the data indicates, Morgan Wallen is in a world of his own, especially in country music.

In fact, there's a serious argument to be made that the only singer in America with more star power at the moment is Taylor Swift.

He sells out football stadiums across the country, and will do so again in the near future with his 2025 stadium tour.

Wallen smashed another home run, and his upcoming tour should be epic. Might be time to snag some tickets. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.