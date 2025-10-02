Morgan Wallen Releases Absurd Music Video Featuring A Lot Of Blood: WATCH

"I Got Better" is a popular song from Morgan Wallen's last album "I'm the Problem."

Morgan Wallen's new music video is lighting up the internet, and it's a bit out of left field.

Wallen is currently on a generational run. Not only was he popping Zyns during an arrest, but he's selling out stadiums wherever he goes and dropping bangers nonstop.

His latest album - "I Got Better" - set the charts on fire, and it was the latest sign that the man is unstoppable in country music.

Morgan Wallen releases "I Got Better" music video.

Wallen dropped the music video for his popular hit "I Got Better" for fans on Wednesday, and it's not what I was expecting at all.

It features a flipped-over car, Wallen walking down a country road and the man has enough fake blood on him that it looks like he got in a gunfight.

Definitely a bit of a change of pace for the 32-year-old superstar. Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't know if I can put my finger on it, but this music video is honestly hilarious to me. There's just something about Morgan Wallen being blasted with fake blood that just has to make you chuckle.

Around the :25 mark, he's singing about the outcome of sporting events while literally looking like he was dipped in red paint.

Morgan, what are we doing here? Perhaps a bit much?

Despite the oddity of the video, it seems to be working for Wallen. It has more than 729,000 views in just 22 hours. Those are big-time numbers in the YouTube game. I guess if it's not broken, then don't fix it. What do you think of the music video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.