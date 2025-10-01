Morgan Wallen Pulled Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Move During Infamous Arrest: NEW FOOTAGE

Morgan Wallen was arrested after he threw a chair off the roof of a bar in Nashville

New footage from Morgan Wallen's arrest has been released, and it's unbelievably funny.

The country music sensation was arrested in 2024 after he threw a chair off the roof of Eric Church's popular Nashville bar.

Wallen initially faced multiple felony charges prior to striking a plea deal on much less serious charges. He's been back to crushing it ever since with a new album and tour.

New Morgan Wallen arrest footage released.

Well, country fans were gifted an incredible walk down memory lane of Wallen's arrest after the Associated Press released new footage Wednesday.

There's a lot of funny content on the internet. Good luck finding something funnier than this video.

Presented without further comment. Smash play, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Put this video in a museum immediately. It's art. It's cinema. Morgan Wallen, who knew he threw the chair, literally had this interaction with the police:

Cop: "We're just trying to figure out what happened."

Wallen: "As you should."

The man was literally encouraging the cops to find the suspect (it was himself) and did it while appearing to pop a couple Zyn.

I hope he managed to get them in his lip before the cuffs got slapped on. You should be allowed to keep them in if so. Let's be gentlemen during arrests.

Morgan Wallen might be unintentionally one of the funniest men on the planet, and this video footage proves it. What an all-time amazing exchange. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.