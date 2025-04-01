Morgan Wallen Spins Up The Internet With New Song, Fans Go Wild: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen isn't letting a little controversy get him down.

The face of country music sparked a bit of a storm when he awkwardly walked off the "Saturday Night Live" stage the moment the show ended.

There's been endless debate since the incident, but it appears there are no legit hurt feelings. An NBC source told TMZ the plan is to continue working with Wallen.

Either way, the singer isn't staying down.

Morgan Wallen teases new song.

Wallen's new album "I'm the Problem" will hit streaming services and shelves May 16, and hype is through the roof for his latest project.

He's already released a handful of singles from his latest studio album, and he dropped another tease late Monday night.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer dropped a snippet from "Comeback as a Redneck," and I can guarantee his fans won't want to miss it.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As always, fans were quick to weigh in with their thoughts in the comments. It's clear they are impressed:

This is the upbeat banger I knew was coming!

Let’s gooooooo! 👏👏

Album of year loading🔥🔥🔥

So excited for the album 🤩🤩🤩

Finally upbeat Wallen songs have returned!

THIS IS SO GOOD

YOU HAVE LITERALLY NEVER WRITTEN A BAD SONG

Sometimes, you have to take back control of the news cycle and narrative. Everyone is fired up about "SNL." How does Wallen respond?

He drops a new song tease that whips his fans into a frenzy. You can say a lot of things about Morgan Wallen, but you can't say he doesn't know what he's doing.

We're about a month and a half away from "I'm the Problem" coming out, and I have no doubt it's going to be epic. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.