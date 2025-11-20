Social Media Erupts After Morgan Wallen Shown Major Disrespect At Awards Show

Wallen was nominated for several awards, but didn't win a single one.

Country music fans aren't pleased with the outcome of the CMA Awards and Morgan Wallen being iced out.

The prestigious event was held Wednesday night, and the biggest names in country music came together for the event.

Wallen, the biggest name in country music, was nominated for the following awards:

Male Vocalist of the Year

Album of the Year

Entertainer of the Year

You'd think that he would have taken home some hardware, given the fact he's literally the face of country music.

That's not what happened.

Social media reacts to Morgan Wallen being snubbed at the CMA Awards.

Wallen, who wasn't in attendance, didn't take home a single award. That's pretty wild when you consider the fact he had the biggest album of the year and sold out stadiums across the country with his 2025 tour.

Country fans sounded off on X with plenty of reactions.

Make it make sense. How does the man running country music not take home a single award at the CMAs? It's honestly a terrible look for the event.

The good news for Wallen is that he doesn't need awards to prove his worth. The man is absolutely on fire. "I'm the Problem" dominated the charts the moment it was released, and the tour dominated every city he played in.

Awards shows might not respect Wallen, but the fans clearly do. That's why Wallen is so incredibly popular and incredibly wealthy.

What do you think about Wallen being completely iced out? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.