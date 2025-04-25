Morgan Wallen's Bar Faces Scary Threat, Police Make Arrest

Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar faced a serious threat that resulted in an arrest.

The country music star's place is called Morgan Wallen's This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, and it opened last summer.

Many country stars have Nashville hot spots, and it only made sense for the "Neon Eyes" singer to get in on the action.

Unfortunately, patrons suffered a scary moment Wednesday night.

Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar faced a bomb threat this week. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024)

Man arrested for alleged bomb threat at Morgan Wallen's bar.

Police responded to a bomb threat at the location after a note on a receipt stating, "I have a bomb!! Don't be a hero SYBAU," according to WZTV.

Security conducted a sweep and nothing nefarious was found, according to the same report. The bomb threat was found after a bartender witnessed it being written, but didn't check it right away.

Police made an arrest in connection with a bomb threat at Morgan Wallen's This Bar &amp; Tennessee Kitchen. (Photo by Derek White/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Eventually, police found the alleged suspect - Reginald Smith - at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. He was arrested and charged with felony making a false report, according to the same report.

Smith allegedly told police that it was meant as a joke, but they clearly didn't view the situation that way, seeing how he was hit with a felony.

Jail records show Smith was booked in shortly after midnight on Thursday morning and released a few hours later. 

A man was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat at Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024)

Now, Smith will get his day in court after being arrested for a felony. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.