Morgan Wallen's Bar Faces Scary Threat, Police Make Arrest

Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar faced a serious threat that resulted in an arrest.

The country music star's place is called Morgan Wallen's This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, and it opened last summer.

Many country stars have Nashville hot spots, and it only made sense for the "Neon Eyes" singer to get in on the action.

Unfortunately, patrons suffered a scary moment Wednesday night.

Man arrested for alleged bomb threat at Morgan Wallen's bar.

Police responded to a bomb threat at the location after a note on a receipt stating, "I have a bomb!! Don't be a hero SYBAU," according to WZTV.

Security conducted a sweep and nothing nefarious was found, according to the same report. The bomb threat was found after a bartender witnessed it being written, but didn't check it right away.

Eventually, police found the alleged suspect - Reginald Smith - at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. He was arrested and charged with felony making a false report, according to the same report.

Smith allegedly told police that it was meant as a joke, but they clearly didn't view the situation that way, seeing how he was hit with a felony.

Jail records show Smith was booked in shortly after midnight on Thursday morning and released a few hours later.

Now, Smith will get his day in court after being arrested for a felony. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.