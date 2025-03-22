Morgan Wallen Sets Internet On Fire With Emotional New Songs: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen gave his fans an incredible surprise Friday.

Wallen is the biggest name in country music, and he's geared up to have a monster 2025. The "Neon Eyes" singer has a massive tour that will happen this year, and it will be tied to his latest album.

Fans now have an inside look at what to expect.

Morgan Wallen releases new songs and reveals album drop date.

Wallen dropped two new songs - "I'm A Little Crazy" and "Just in Case" - for fans Friday, but that's not the only news he hit them with.

The popular singer also announced that his new album, "I'm the Problem" will come out and hit streaming platforms May 16th.

You can listen to both of his latest tracks below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It certainly looks like Wallen is slated to, once again, crush it. He turned into the biggest name in country music by appealing to a huge chunk of country and non-country fans.

His songs can be emotional disasters or be the kind of tunes you listen to while cracking beers with the boys. The man can truly do it all.

Now, he's gearing up to hit fans with his latest album. If it's anything like his previous ones, then it's going to be a huge hit.

Make sure to keep following along at OutKick, and make sure to let me know your thoughts about Wallen at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.