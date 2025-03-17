Morgan Wallen Teases New Song, Announces Major Career News: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen continued to cook with new music, and announced a major update for his fans.

Wallen has turned into the most powerful man in country music, and he shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, he's keeping the pedal pressed to the floor.

The "Neon Eyes" singer is going on a massive tour this year, and dropping his new album "I'm the Problem."

Morgan Wallen teases new song and announces album update.

Wallen hopped on Instagram to tease his new song "Just In Case," but that's not the only thing he dropped for his fans.

He also announced a big update about his new album. The country music icon announced "I'm the Problem" is "officially done," and it sounds like more news will be coming out soon.

Check out the song preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It certainly seems like Wallen has another banger lined up ready to roll.

Wallen has been crushing it lately with song previews. All signs point to his new album being a hit, and I certainly have no doubt that it will be.

Wallen simply doesn't miss, and his music connects with a large swath of people. That's why the man sells out football stadiums wherever he goes.

The dude is one of the few legit superstars in music.

Stay tuned for whatever news comes next (I assume it will be the album release date), and we'll definitely keep sharing whatever new music Wallen has on the way. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.