Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence After Crazy Year With Simple Message

Morgan Wallen shared a neat message reacting to his wild year.

The country music superstar had a crazy 2024 that saw him dominate the industry with a massive tour, but it wasn't all good.

He also was arrested after throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar. He will serve seven days in a DUI education center and serve probation as punishment.

It was the highest of highs and lowest of lows for the "Neon Eyes" singer.

Morgan Wallen reacts to wild year.

Wallen has gone pretty silent for a while as he waited for his legal issues. He won the CMA award for Entertainer of the Year, and even that wasn't enough to spark him to do much publicly. Well, with his legal case behind him, he's finally opening up.

Wallen said the following in a video recently shared on his Instagram:

"As I sit here, just a few weeks removed from one of the largest country music tours in history, I still can’t really find the words to say how much me being able to say that means. So, thank you. You know, it doesn’t seem all that long ago that I was meeting my band in the basement of a house, playing music way too loud, pissing everybody off. You know, just trying to figure out if I had a voice. You know, over the span of almost ten years now, there was times in that period where I doubted myself, I doubted my voice, I doubted God’s plan. You guys, my fans, have made it abundantly clear that you want to hear my voice and you do care about it. So I just wanted you guys to know how much I appreciate that, and how much your support and just the passion for me and my music, for me as a person, how much it truly means."

You can check out the now-viral message from the country music star below

There's no question Wallen had a monster year. He went around the country telling out NFL stadiums, racking up awards and also finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

Technically speaking, I'm pretty sure Wallen can now refer to himself as outlaw country. After all, how many country singers actually have to spend a little time in custody?

Not many, but Wallen managed to catch some charges while also being the most popular artist in the genre. A generational run.

Something tells me Wallen is also in for a monster 2025.