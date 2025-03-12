Morgan Riddle Fires Back At Older Tennis WAGs Who Made Fun Of Her For Capitalizing On Taylor Fritz's Career

Morgan Riddle has a direct message for the older tennis WAGs on tour who expect her to sit with her head down in the box, "f*ck that." That's not how the 27-year-old influencer has conducted business since she started dating her boyfriend Taylor Fritz in 2020.

And guess what? She's not about to change that now. It doesn’t matter what kind of backlash or criticism she receives, even from the uptight older WAGs on the tour.

Riddle has been labeled "the most famous woman in men's tennis," she's gone viral at Wimbledon, and she hasn’t let any controversy or drama that's come her way keep her from her mission to "make tennis cool again."

She revealed during an appearance on The Squeeze podcast that there has been some behind-the-scenes drama on the tennis tour she's had to deal with since she started dating her tennis player boyfriend.

"I think historically, a lot of the older wives and partners on the tour have been very private, heads down, in the box," Riddle said. "They’re there to cheer on their partner, and they didn’t have super public personas."

That's not how Morgan Riddle does things. If she wants to get in some bikini time before a tournament, she will, and she'll post it on social media. If she wants to document a day in the life of a tennis WAG or what traveling from event to event looks like, she'll do that as well.

Morgan Riddle is a social media star and isn't about to sit quietly with her head down in anyone's box

You're not getting named the most famous woman in men's tennis heads down in the box. But that will have those who do sit quietly come after you.

"I don’t know if this is true, but I’ve been told by people on the tennis tour that when I was first posting on TikTok a couple years ago, there was a clique of older wives on the tour, and they would send my videos in their group chat and just make fun of me," Riddle said.

"So I definitely got a lot of backlash, both from within in the tennis community and the fans - I think, because it was different. And I’m calling attention to myself. I guess people expected me to sit in the box, be relatively private and not capitalize on my partner’s career. And I kinda came in guns blazing. I was like, ‘well, f*ck that,’ and posted whatever I wanted to."

She doesn’t mind annoying people sometimes. She'll feed into it and "say things that are controversial enough where it will piss people off but it won’t get me canceled."

Now if anyone thought that Fritz would have a problem with her getting attention for herself, they'd be way off base. He's supportive of her career and, given that he turned pro at 17, he knows how to blockout all the noise.

He's helped coach her through that part of it. Riddle added, "Both of us are united in the fact of like, ok we really love each other, we have a very healthy relationship, nothing that anyone says online is gonna have any sort of effect on that."

This is what a tennis power couple looks like. While Fritz is taking care of business on the court, Riddle is handling things in the box and beyond.