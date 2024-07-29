More From Caitlin Clark's Bikini Vacation With Teammates

Look at how Caitlin Clark spent her weekend while Team USA's management group was busy expressing remorse for not including the WNBA's top star on the Olympic team.

Advantage: Clark.

In Paris, Dawn Staley sat down with Mike Tirico to announce that if Team USA was picking rosters spots now, Clark would be in "really high consideration of making the team" based on how she was playing as the WNBA went on a summer break for the Olympics.

LOLOLOLOL.

Instead of Clark gracing NBC's coverage, she relaxed with her Indiana Fever teammates on a yacht.

So instead of spending 2-3 weeks with bitter, angry, hateful Team USA members who don't want to admit that Clark has improved their financial lives, the most important woman in basketball spent time with Lexie Hull and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Let's see how Dawn Staley's weekend went vs. Caitlin Clark's weekend

Over on Twitter, superlib Christine Brennan, who rarely, if ever, breaks with anything Dawn Staley has ever stood for, took a shot at her fellow superlib. Typically, Staley could say the sky is orange and USA Today woke all-star Brennan would scream YAASSSS QUEEEN from the rafters.

Not so on the Clark situation.

Ouch.

Meanwhile, Clark was suckin' down the fresh air of Mexico, suckin' down cocktails, absorbing Vitamin D and enjoying life and the fruits of her labor knowing the bitter, angry WNBA woke mobsters were in Paris stewing that they're not garnering attention.

Team USA plays Japan today in Lille, France and there's zero buzz.

That's on Staley and her fellow YAASSSS QUEEENS.