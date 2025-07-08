Moose Tries To Fight Golf Course Flagstick, Footage Is Awesome: WATCH

Moose are massive animals that can easily weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

We have another incredible photo from the animal thunderdome.

As OutKick readers know, there are few things more entertaining in life than the beauty and chaos of nature.

You simply never know what you're going to get. It can be fun and uplifting, or it can be a house of horrors. Fortunately, the latest footage isn't the latter.

Moose tries to fight flagstick on golf course.

An incredible video of what looks like a young moose fighting a flagstick on a golf course is going viral thanks to the good bros over at Whiskey Riff.

You can check out the really cool video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people to sound off in the comments with some solid reactions:

Finally, a good use the land taken up by golf courses!

The only interesting thing I have ever seen on a golf course.

Enjoy the moment! Mother Nature having fun.

Poor little one was frustrated. Hey, love looking at his high heels.

How cute

That’s HIS land. 👏

As I said above, you simply never know what you're going to find out in nature. Imagine trying to play 18 holes and seeing a moose fighting a flagstick.

That's definitely not something anyone is used to seeing. I'm sure it would be a shocking moment, and fortunately, someone was able to whip out their phone and grab some impressive footage.

What do you think of the lighthearted footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.