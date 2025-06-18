German Shepherd Tries To Fight Wolf, Photos Are Incredible

An adult wolf can easily weigh north of 100 pounds, and can become violent when feeling threatened.

A German shepherd tested fate in Yellowstone National Park.

German shepherds are an incredibly popular dog breed for a variety of reasons. They're incredibly loyal, can be highly intelligent, can be trained to do incredible things and can serve as a first-line of defense when trained properly.

They're also big. A male German shepherd can weigh north of eighty pounds. That's one hell of a big dog, especially when you consider the muscle makeup of the breed.

German shepherd tries to fight a wolf.

The popular Instagram page @yellowstone_insight shared several photos of a dog that jumped out of a car to confront a wolf.

Yes, a German shepherd thought it was a good idea to try to scrap with a wolf. Remember how I said they're smart dogs? I guess that's not true for all of them.

"The car with the dog was driving slowly, assessing the situation. I am not sure of the dog stepped on the back window button to open it, or if the window was already open. As the car passed the wolf, the dog leaped out from the car and ran full sprint towards the wolf. Once the wolf saw the Shepard, it began loping away which switched to a faster gait down the road. Eventually the wolf turned and stood its ground as the domestic Shepard stopped the chase…. They were within a 15’ gap of each other," the caption states in part.

You can check out the incredible post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A battle between a wolf and German shepherd would be fascinating to watch unfold. Fortunately, neither animal got hurt here, but if I had to bet, I'd be strongly on the wolf.

It's, generally, going to be bigger and is going to be capable of a lot more aggression. Wolves don't get the luxury of sleeping on the couch and not hunting for food.

They're animals that are driven by pure instincts and aren't domesticated at all. They can be vicious when the time calls for it.

German shepherds can do the same, but it's not on the same level. It's not even particularly close.

The good news here is that we didn't have to find out who would win, and the dog's owners got to leave without witnessing something potentially horrific. What do you think of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: I had a black lab that tried to go toe-to-toe with a cougar more than 25 years ago. She put up a hell of a fight, but didn't win. She wore the scars on her face for the rest of her life as a badge of honor.