Country Music Star Goes Viral With Adorable Dog Video, Reactions Are Awesome: WATCH

Ella Langley's dog sure can get after it in open space.

Langley has turned into an A-list superstar in the country music world. She's dropping incredibly popular music, racking up awards and crushing it on social media.

As we all know, you need a sidekick while climbing the ladder of success.

Enter her dog Crue.

Ella Langley's dog goes viral.

The "Nicotine" singer posted a video of herself playing catch with Crue, and he put on a show. The dog was leaping up for a frisbee like a linebacker jumping up to snag an interception over the middle.

Check out the adorable video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in. That's guaranteed to happen on any great dog content:

There are few things better in life than a great dog. They can hunt, provide protection and are also great sidekicks.

No matter what kind of day you're having, your dog is always happy to see you. That's a simple fact of life. You open the front door and you can hear them come running with joy.

It's an immediate mood booster. It's a bonus if the dog is also a freak athlete like Crue. That dog is capable of pulling off some serious elevation.

Speaking of great dogs, my old dog Jake is by far the best I've ever had. You want to talk about freak athletes, he was an 85-pound weapon in the field.

Do you have any great dog stories? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.